UPDATE: Alleged shooter charged in South Aiken High shooting

UPDATE: The Aiken Department of Public Safety has charged one of the suspects arrested Thursday with the shooting at South Aiken High School.

Eighteen-year-old Rakish Breon Jenkins of Aiken has been charged with three counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Jenkins is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at South Aiken High School last week.

Eighteen-year-old Dedrick Dashaun Nelson of Beech Island is charged with carrying a pistol on school property and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Rakish Breon Jenkins of Aiken is charged with carrying a pistol on school property and two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

On Friday, Jan. 27, three people were shot at South Aiken High School after a basketball game against rival school Aiken High. One victim was found at the school, one at a nearby fast food restaurant and the third arrived at a local hospital.

Chief Barranco stated, “These arrests are a result of the team work and cooperative efforts between the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) R.A.G.E. Task Force, the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitors Office, SLED , the Aiken County Public School System, and most importantly, the residents of our Aiken Community.”

The investigation is still ongoing. ADPS is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.