UPDATE: Alleged shooter charged in South Aiken High shooting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Alleged shooter charged in South Aiken High shooting

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Rakish Breon Jenkins (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) Rakish Breon Jenkins (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
Dedrick Dashaun Nelson (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) Dedrick Dashaun Nelson (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The Aiken Department of Public Safety has charged one of the suspects arrested Thursday with the shooting at South Aiken High School.

Eighteen-year-old Rakish Breon Jenkins of Aiken has been charged with three counts of Attempted Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Jenkins is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at South Aiken High School last week.

Eighteen-year-old Dedrick Dashaun Nelson of Beech Island is charged with carrying a pistol on school property and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Rakish Breon Jenkins of Aiken is charged with carrying a pistol on school property and two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

On Friday, Jan. 27, three people were shot at South Aiken High School after a basketball game against rival school Aiken High. One victim was found at the school, one at a nearby fast food restaurant and the third arrived at a local hospital.

Chief Barranco stated, “These arrests are a result of the team work and cooperative efforts between the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) R.A.G.E. Task Force, the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitors Office, SLED , the Aiken County Public School System, and most importantly, the residents of our Aiken Community.”

The investigation is still ongoing. ADPS is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Furman police: SLED leading investigation after roommates found Furman student dead in dorm

    Furman police: SLED leading investigation after roommates found Furman student dead in dorm

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:13:31 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:45:03 GMT
    Blake Hadden. (Source: Furman Athletics)Blake Hadden. (Source: Furman Athletics)

    The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday. 

    More >>

    The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday. 

    More >>

  • Children enjoy Annual Kite Festival

    Children enjoy Annual Kite Festival

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:19:18 GMT
    Kids were able to fly kites, play on inflatable houses at the Annual Kite Festival. (WFXG)Kids were able to fly kites, play on inflatable houses at the Annual Kite Festival. (WFXG)
    The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department held their Annual Kite Festival on May 6. The event was open to the public from 10am to 3pm. Kids were able to fly kites, play on inflatable houses, and ride the trackless train. Gabrielle Davis says she comes every year with her brother to fly kites.  "It's so fun for me and my family because we get to have fun with each other every year."   If children did not have their own kite they were encouraged t...More >>
    The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department held their Annual Kite Festival on May 6. The event was open to the public from 10am to 3pm. Kids were able to fly kites, play on inflatable houses, and ride the trackless train. Gabrielle Davis says she comes every year with her brother to fly kites.  "It's so fun for me and my family because we get to have fun with each other every year."   If children did not have their own kite they were encouraged t...More >>

  • 10th Annual Mud Challenge at Fort Gordon

    10th Annual Mud Challenge at Fort Gordon

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:10:48 GMT
    It's that time of the year -- Fort Gordon held it 10th annual Marine Mud Challenge (WFXG)It's that time of the year -- Fort Gordon held it 10th annual Marine Mud Challenge (WFXG)
    Fort Gordon held it 10th annual Marine Mud Challenge on May 6. Participants competed to finish the muddy course at top speed. The five mile trail was made up of thirty military style obstacles. Such as a stream crossing, free standing high walls, and rope bridges. Some competitors took a month to prepare for the mud challenge. "We ran five miles every other day with a sand bag. And then we did individual events to see who could be the fastest before we ran the race.", says C...More >>
    Fort Gordon held it 10th annual Marine Mud Challenge on May 6. Participants competed to finish the muddy course at top speed. The five mile trail was made up of thirty military style obstacles. Such as a stream crossing, free standing high walls, and rope bridges. Some competitors took a month to prepare for the mud challenge. "We ran five miles every other day with a sand bag. And then we did individual events to see who could be the fastest before we ran the race.", says C...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly