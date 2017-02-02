Aiken official to announce plans for aging infrastructure and re - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken official to announce plans for aging infrastructure and revitalization

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: File photo / WFXG) (Source: File photo / WFXG)

According to Aiken city officials, immediately following the Chamber of Commerce breakfast, Mayor Rick Obson will discuss the city's plan to address aging infrastructure.

Residents will also get an update on the Downtown Revitalization Project.

The town hall with start at 9:15 a.m. at Newberry Hall. Osbon, along with City Manager Jon Klimm, will take questions from residents following the presentation.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly