Gov. Deal, State of Georgia get ready for 'Falcons Day'

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will proclaim Feb. 3 as "Falcons Day" in the state of Georgia.

It's the first trip to the Super Bowl for the Falcons in nearly twenty years. In their only other trip to the Super Bowl, the Falcons lost to the St. Louis Rams 34-19.

Super Bowl LI will be live in HD on WFXG FOX 54. Coverage for the game starts at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The Falcons will be playing the New England Patriots, who are seeking their fifth Super Bowl victory under quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots last won the Super Bowl in 2015 in a thriller against the Seattle Seahawks.

