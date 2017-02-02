SC and GA's favorite Super Bowl Foods and Deals

The Super Bowl is just a few days away and folks who tune in are usually chowing down on something super tasty. What better occasion than to eat your favorite foods and cheer on the team you want to win than the Super Bowl right? Well it's no secret I love food, I'm always trying new things and I enjoy sharing it with others! I recently moved to the CSRA to help launch WFXG FOX 54 News Now in Augusta which debuts the day after the Super Bowl, and I'm always curious to know new things about this gorgeous area.

Kerry Sherin, who's a shopping and savings expert with offers.com gave me some stats about what fans in Georgia like to eat on game day. Favorite pizza topping is pepperoni, wing sauce favorite is buffalo, favorite dip is ranch, and favorite food to eat on game day are wings. I personally make a great cheesy chicken enchilada dip that has ranch in it so I guess I'm fitting in quite nicely here, so invite me to your party so I can whip it up! As for South Carolina where I was born and raised, wings are also the favorite food, along with pepperoni as the pizza topping, wing sauce favorite is BBQ, and queso is the favorite dip. Looks like CSRA gets the best of both worlds since they can dabble in both South Carolina and Georgia, so the more the merrier.

And what's more interesting than talking about food? How about not paying for your food at full price? I'm talking 30% off online orders, 50 wings for $25 and more. Here's a full list of local places you can visit for those deals.

