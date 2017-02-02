UPDATE: 3 arrested in Reid Dr shooting

UPDATE: The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting on Red Dr.: eighteen-year-old Adarius Khaliel Brown of Aiken, twenty-one-year-old Stashaun Jenyetta Judge of Graniteville, and twenty-year-old Jermaine Darnell Garriett, Jr. of Aiken.

According to investigators, a silver vehicle approached a home on the 200 block of Reid Dr. at around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. The suspects inside the vehicle reportedly opened fire, striking two victims standing outside the home, before taking off. Officers canvased the area and found a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses on the 200 block of Charleston St. SE. The vehicle's engine was running, but it was unoccupied. After obtaining a warrant and searching the vehicle, officers found weapons, shell casings and ammunition. The three suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Adarius Brown has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. Stashaun Judge has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, discharging a firearm within city limits and malicious injury to personal property greater than $10,000. Jermaine Garriett, Jr. has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, discharging a firearm within city limits, and malicious injury to personal property greater than $10,000.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Aiken.

According to ADPS, the shooting happened at around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night on the 200 block of Reid Drive. Two people were injured in the shooting, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

This story is still developing. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

