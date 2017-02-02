UPDATE: 3 arrested in Reid Dr shooting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 3 arrested in Reid Dr shooting

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Adarius Khaliel Brown (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) Adarius Khaliel Brown (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
Jermaine Darnell Garriett, Jr. (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) Jermaine Darnell Garriett, Jr. (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
Stashaun Jenyetta Judge (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) Stashaun Jenyetta Judge (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting on Red Dr.: eighteen-year-old Adarius Khaliel Brown of Aiken, twenty-one-year-old Stashaun Jenyetta Judge of Graniteville, and twenty-year-old Jermaine Darnell Garriett, Jr. of Aiken.

According to investigators, a silver vehicle approached a home on the 200 block of Reid Dr. at around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. The suspects inside the vehicle reportedly opened fire, striking two victims standing outside the home, before taking off. Officers canvased the area and found a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses on the 200 block of Charleston St. SE. The vehicle's engine was running, but it was unoccupied. After obtaining a warrant and searching the vehicle, officers found weapons, shell casings and ammunition. The three suspects were arrested at the scene and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Adarius Brown has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. Stashaun Judge has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, discharging a firearm within city limits and malicious injury to personal property greater than $10,000. Jermaine Garriett, Jr. has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, discharging a firearm within city limits, and malicious injury to personal property greater than $10,000.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Aiken.

According to ADPS, the shooting happened at around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night on the 200 block of Reid Drive. Two people were injured in the shooting, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

This story is still developing. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Furman police: SLED leading investigation after roommates found Furman student dead in dorm

    Furman police: SLED leading investigation after roommates found Furman student dead in dorm

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:13:31 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:45:03 GMT
    Blake Hadden. (Source: Furman Athletics)Blake Hadden. (Source: Furman Athletics)

    The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday. 

    More >>

    The coroner said a Furman University student was found dead in his dorm on Friday. 

    More >>

  • Children enjoy Annual Kite Festival

    Children enjoy Annual Kite Festival

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:19:18 GMT
    Kids were able to fly kites, play on inflatable houses at the Annual Kite Festival. (WFXG)Kids were able to fly kites, play on inflatable houses at the Annual Kite Festival. (WFXG)
    The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department held their Annual Kite Festival on May 6. The event was open to the public from 10am to 3pm. Kids were able to fly kites, play on inflatable houses, and ride the trackless train. Gabrielle Davis says she comes every year with her brother to fly kites.  "It's so fun for me and my family because we get to have fun with each other every year."   If children did not have their own kite they were encouraged t...More >>
    The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department held their Annual Kite Festival on May 6. The event was open to the public from 10am to 3pm. Kids were able to fly kites, play on inflatable houses, and ride the trackless train. Gabrielle Davis says she comes every year with her brother to fly kites.  "It's so fun for me and my family because we get to have fun with each other every year."   If children did not have their own kite they were encouraged t...More >>

  • 10th Annual Mud Challenge at Fort Gordon

    10th Annual Mud Challenge at Fort Gordon

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:10:48 GMT
    It's that time of the year -- Fort Gordon held it 10th annual Marine Mud Challenge (WFXG)It's that time of the year -- Fort Gordon held it 10th annual Marine Mud Challenge (WFXG)
    Fort Gordon held it 10th annual Marine Mud Challenge on May 6. Participants competed to finish the muddy course at top speed. The five mile trail was made up of thirty military style obstacles. Such as a stream crossing, free standing high walls, and rope bridges. Some competitors took a month to prepare for the mud challenge. "We ran five miles every other day with a sand bag. And then we did individual events to see who could be the fastest before we ran the race.", says C...More >>
    Fort Gordon held it 10th annual Marine Mud Challenge on May 6. Participants competed to finish the muddy course at top speed. The five mile trail was made up of thirty military style obstacles. Such as a stream crossing, free standing high walls, and rope bridges. Some competitors took a month to prepare for the mud challenge. "We ran five miles every other day with a sand bag. And then we did individual events to see who could be the fastest before we ran the race.", says C...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly