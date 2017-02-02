RCSO seeking Johanson's Sporting Goods theft suspect

The Richmond County needs your help identifying this woman (pictured).

She was captured on surveillance video on January 30th, 2017 walking out of Johanson’s Sporting Good’s Store without paying. She made off with a pair of pants and a jacket.

If you recognize this woman you’re ask to contact Deputy Thomas Langford of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Division at (706) 821-1038 or 821-1080.

