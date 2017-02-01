Columbia County hosting open-house in Grovetown to discuss Lewiston Road widening project

Lewiston Road between Columbia Road and I-20 is close to undergoing a major facelift.

The existing two-lane road will be widened to four lanes with a median dividing traffic.

It's a two-and-a-half mile stretch that will cost about $35 million dollars.

"Anybody who's driven this area knows the amount of traffic congestion there--a lot of it can be addressed interim with some lane utilization projects, but for the long-term fix, for the next 15-20 years, we think this will work," said Steve Cassell, engineering director for Columbia County.

You can tell them what you think at a hearing public forum at New Life Church in Grovetown tomorrow between 6 and 8pm.

"It'll be an intimate setting," he said. "There's not going to be a presentation. But we'll have stations set up. We'll show traffic models and they can have engineers there to answer their questions."

The project would take about three years to finish, but that section of Lewiston between Columbia Road and I-20 will remain open.

"It would never be closed to traffic. You're always going to have to maintain the lanes open, so the idea is you maintain what's out there and wide the other side."

One Grovetown resident's looking forward to project that he says will help him get around.

"Sometimes coming from this light down to the Columbia Road light can take 30-45 minute depending on what time you leave, so I think expanding the road to four lanes is going to be a definite improvement," said Matt Ragnow.

He says the inconvenience is a small price to pay.

"Three years of a little more discomfort I think will be worth it for 10 years of more fluid and passable roadways," said Ragnow.

Again, the public is invited to share any questions they have tomorrow night at New Life Church at 215 Lewiston Road, in Grovetown.

The open house run between 6:00-8:00PM.

