Columbia Co. officials request internal investigation after EMA resignations

Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.More >>
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.More >>
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.More >>
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.More >>
For the second time, President Donald Trump has seen his candidate for secretary of the Army to withdraw from consideration.More >>
For the second time, President Donald Trump has seen his candidate for secretary of the Army to withdraw from consideration.More >>
Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.More >>
Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.More >>