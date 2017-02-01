Columbia Co. officials request internal investigation after EMA resignations

Columbia County officials are now asking for an internal investigation into the emergency management department.

This after news broke of EMA Director Pam Tucker's abrupt resignation. Tucker cited a hostile work environment, specifically calling out a contentious relationship with county administrator Scott Johnson.

Columbia County spokesperson Cassidy Harris released a statement saying that the Chairman Ron Cross has decided to bring in a neutral, third party to perform the investigation.

The release states that the request for this investigation has been submitted to the Columbia County Sheriff’s office with the understanding that the Internal Affairs Division will be handling everything from this point forward.

FOX 54 was able to obtain this letter of resignation dated December 26th from Pam Tucker's Deputy Director Rusty Welsh.



In the letter, Welsh alleges intolerable working conditions--created by Tucker.

City officials said until the findings of the investigation have been reported back to the commission, they will have no further comment.