Augusta University affected by international travel ban

It has been five days since President Trump signed an executive order banning travel to and from seven Middle Eastern countries.

Now, officials at international institutions like Augusta University are dealing with the implications.

The university has an international population of 600 folks who are either green card holders or on temporary visas. So, officials are keeping a close eye on all federal rulings to make sure their students are in compliance.

"My first thought was about the impact it would have on the students that are from these seven countries." said L.D. Newman, vice president of the International Initiatives Department at Augusta University.

She said with 15 graduates students, medical residents and faculty members affected by President Donald Trump's executive order limiting travel between the U.S. and these seven Middle Eastern countries, her department has had to extend it's services. "We advised against any travel outside of the United States until further notice. And, we reminded them that our office is there to provide advice, guidance, and answer any questions that they have."

Not only are current students being affected, but future prospects are in limbo. Newman said international applicants who do not currently have their visas will not receive them in time to begin classes this fall since in person interviews for the document are prohibited for the seven countries.

Officials said, to their knowledge, no students are stuck outside of the United States.

But, they are hopeful that a resolution is reached that will keep our country safe, while giving students the opportunity to engage in an international academic community.

"Our students are not going to have the opportunity to sit in class next to a tennis player from Brazil or be treated by a doctor from Libya. And those are the kinds of engagements that educate students for the future of what this world is," said Newman.

There have been several protests in reaction to this executive order around the nation. Augusta University officials said they encourage open dialogue among their students and do not discourage peaceful assemblies.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.