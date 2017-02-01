High 5 4 Kids: Tyson Bettis

This week on our High 5 4 Kids segment we introduce you to a kid who juggles multiple sports, maintains a three-point-five G-P-A, and he says Chemistry is one of his loves.

Tyson Bettis is all about scoring touchdowns on the field and make clutch shots on the court. Athletics have taught him the importance of succeeding in life. "It shows me how to take you how to go about losing or winning that is."

Whenever this National Honor Society scholar isn't under the lights, he's dedicated to his school work, especially his favorite class -- Chemistry. A true testament to being a student-athlete.

"Solving equations with the chemicals for example like alpha, beta." But one of the keys to his success, is his family.

"That's the number one thing for me. Without your family, I don't think the right behind you if you fall the right there to pick you back up."

And his mother knew from the start, she had something special. "He always does his work I don't have to worry about him doing it, he's a good child," says Petrinia Bettis. And wherever this aspiring chemical engineer wants to go, he says he will put his all into it because of who he's representing.

"I try to go 100% on everything really, 110% because I know I wouldn't want to let them down and myself down," he says.

Bettis says he wants to attend Clemson University to play football or basketball.

