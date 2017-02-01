Arrest made in 2014 deadly accident - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Arrest made in 2014 deadly accident

Source: RCSO Source: RCSO

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a 2014 fatal hit and run accident.

Deputies arrested 24-year old Jeffery Khirell Hardy on Tuesday, charging Hardy with homicide by vehicle in a hit and run.

In April 2014, two pedestrians were struck near the intersection of Gordon Highway and Dan Bowles Road.

Deputies found 14-year old(at the time, now 17) Devontae Sims and ZyKeith Harris(13-years old at the time) with serious injuries.

Zykeith Harris subsequently died from his injuries, Sims was later released from the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly