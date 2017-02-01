Arrest made in 2014 deadly accident

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a 2014 fatal hit and run accident.

Deputies arrested 24-year old Jeffery Khirell Hardy on Tuesday, charging Hardy with homicide by vehicle in a hit and run.

In April 2014, two pedestrians were struck near the intersection of Gordon Highway and Dan Bowles Road.

Deputies found 14-year old(at the time, now 17) Devontae Sims and ZyKeith Harris(13-years old at the time) with serious injuries.

Zykeith Harris subsequently died from his injuries, Sims was later released from the hospital.

