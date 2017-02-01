Stabbing reported on Walton Way - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Stabbing reported on Walton Way

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A reported stabbing on Walton Way sends one woman to the hospital overnight.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies arrived at Walton Way and Jackson Road around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

The woman was taken to the hospital. A deputy tells us the woman will survive her injuries.

FOX 54 News Now will update this story as soon as the sheriff’s office is able to release more information.

