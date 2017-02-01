Area officials traveling to Atlanta for Greater Augusta Day

There will be 55 executive and elected officials from the Augusta region are traveling to Atlanta tomorrow for Greater Augusta Day.

The officials are primarily from Columbia and Burke counties, including Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones.

Local officials will hear from state commissioners, the department of transportation, and Georgia Governor Nathan Deal.

The purpose of the trip is to bring awareness and attention to the eastern end of the state.

"So, we present a legislative agenda, and those areas that we focus on are everything from transportation needs, work force, economic development, and a few other items such as health care," said Tammy Shepherd, president of Columbia County's chamber of commerce.

Shepherd is hopeful this will keep the importance of the Augusta region on the minds of lawmakers in Atlanta.

