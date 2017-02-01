Area officials traveling to Atlanta for Greater Augusta Day

Breaking News out of Hephzibah. Crews are responding to the Fair Woods neighborhood after they got a call about shots being fired in the area. The call came in at 4:27 a.m. It happened at the intersection of Barker Rd. and Karleen Rd. Injuries are unknown at this time, but we have crews on the scene and we will bring you more information as it develops. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
May 5th is National School Lunch Hero Day. It's a week featured on the schools' calendars and in newsletters. Burke County Middle School decided to celebrate earlier this week.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.More >>
The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6. Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell.More >>
The sixth annual GoodBoats for Goodwill dragon boat race and Asian cultural festival will be coming to Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday, May 6. The festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m.More >>
