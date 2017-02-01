Aiken County Public Schools preparing for security changes in the aftermath of shooting

Aiken County Public Schools are preparing some security changes in the aftermath of a shooting at a high school basketball game.

Security will be bulking up on all fronts. Aiken County's middle schools and high schools will be receiving safety makeovers.

"We'll have an overt presence from law enforcement before, during and after the game," said Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications for Aiken County Public Schools.

"All bags will be subject to search, and all coats will be subject to search as people enter our athletic events."

And that's not all.

"We will be using metal detectors, as needed, at our athletic events, as well," said Piccolino.

All these new measures will have a side-effect and there's only one workaround.

"Consider not bringing a bag in," said Piccolino. "Obviously, these new measures will take a little bit longer to get in the door."

She says these new measures aren't temporary--they are here to stay.

"With the world we live in, I would say that's probably a permanent thing for us," said Piccolino.

A host of changes brought about from a person still on the run.

Aiken's department of public safety is pursuing several leads, though they know the investigation would speed up if more people came forward.

"There were a lot of people leaving the gymnasium at one time, so we know a lot of people had the opportunity to see something," said Lt. Karl Odenthal. "And they might not realize what they saw could be significant."

Lt. Odenthal says he welcomes the added safety precautions at Aiken County schools and the school district feels they are for the best.

"To me, it's what we need to do and I'm certainly happy to see us doing that," said Piccolino.

Metal detectors have already been ordered and South Aiken High School's next home basketball game is February 2nd against North Augusta.

