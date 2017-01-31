Jacksonville donating bus shelters to Augusta Transit

A gift from Jacksonville will help Augusta transit riders avoid the elements while waiting for the bus.

Augusta Commissioners voted to accept 100 bus shelters from the Sunshine State, free of charge.

Transit officials said the gently used structures can't hold up to the salty, coastal climate of Jacksonville, but would be perfect for our mild conditions.

It will cost about 26-thousand dollars to transport the shelters to town. But, officials tell FOX 54 it'll be well worth it.

"What a bargain in comparison to buying a new shelter for four to six thousand dollars. And of course, when we get them here, we're going to look at refurbishing them and make them look like brand new," said Transit Director Patrick Stephens.

Stephens said the department will decide which stops will get the new shelters based on a comprehensive transportation study that will soon be completed.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.