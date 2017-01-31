Augusta officials say year one of stormwater fee a success

It has been a year since the city of Augusta started collecting your $6.40 on each water bill thanks to a newly implemented stormwater fee.

On Tuesday, engineering officials gave commissioners a breakdown on how the money is being spent.

It took a lot of convincing to get the entire Commission on board with the program-especially Commissioner Marion Williams. "It's a needed service. I understand the money that comes in and what we can do with it. But, there are a lot of people that just cant afford to pay it."

That included his congregation. He pastors this church right off of Deans Bridge Road and says it's not fair for organizations like this to be slapped with the fee.

Williams said, "Non-profits, the churches and all of the other facilities like those ought to be exempt like they are exempt from taxes."

But, after getting a thorough update from Engineering Director Abie Ladson on the program's progress after year one, Williams said he's now on board. Having collected $10.9 million in 2016, Ladson said slowly, but surely, things are off to a good start.

"We didn't have this failing infrastructure overnight. It took decades for it to get like this, and we're not going to be able to fix it overnight," said Ladson.

The department was able to complete 41% of the capital improvement projects and 85% of the documented work orders that include things like clearing ditches and drains.

And along the way, they've picked up close to half-a-million pounds of trash!

District 1, which stretches from Washington Road all the way down through Doug Barnard Parkway, makes up the most work orders. But, Ladson said officials want to be clear that the money and services are being evenly distributed and prioritized based on need.

"We're heading in the right direction, things are moving, and people are seeing things get done," said Ladson.

The city is currently collecting fees from 79% of it's customers. Ladson said officials are looking into sending delinquent accounts to court, or collection agencies.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.