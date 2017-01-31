Columbia Co Middle teacher arrested for allegedly failing to rep - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia Co Middle teacher arrested for allegedly failing to report sexual assault of a student

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Mark Thornhill (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Mark Thornhill (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Deputies arrested a Columbia Middle School P.E. coach for failing to report suspected child abuse, which educators are required to do by law.

On Jan. 24, Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to a home in Grovetown for reports of an unruly juvenile. The fourteen-year-old girl's mother told deputies that her daughter had been acting suspicious with her cell phone, attempting to hide it. She says when she took the girl's phone, she found multiple Snapchat messages between the girl and Columbia Middle School physical education teacher Jon Mark Thornhill Jr. In one of the messages, the girl reportedly told Thornhill that she has been sexually assaulted by her father in the past. Other messages allegedly stated that the girl "missed [Thornhill] and his hugs".

Thornhill was arrested Sunday, Jan. 29 and charged with failure to report suspected child abuse.

Failing to report sexual assault of a student has been a law since 2012

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

