Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker resigning effective March 1

Columbia County EMA Director Pam Tucker is resigning from her position effective Mar. 1.

FOX 54 was able to obtain a copy of Tucker's resignation letter, which we've attached to this article. In the letter, Tucker claims that for the last few years she has endured a hostile work environment created by "the administrator", likely referring to County Administrator Scott Johnson. She claims "the administrator" has an "on-going deliberate campaign" to force her out of the job.

Tucker is requesting that the County pays out 506 hours of catastrophic leave in addition to her contracted severance pay of eight months salary plus unused PTO (paid time off) hours.

Columbia County public information officer Cassidy Harris says the County cannot comment further. FOX 54 was not able to reach Tucker directly to ask about her resignation.

This is a developing story, check back to WFXG FOX 54 for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.