Fundraiser offers beer tasting and services to help your career

Guests can wear blue jeans and bow ties at this year's 4th annual reNew&Brew, a fundraiser for Helms College. The event will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Snelling Center (3165 Washington Road at Fury’s Ferry Road).

The event’s proceeds support Helms College, the first nationally accredited Title IV eligible post-secondary institution in the world created by a Goodwill.

There will be a silent art auction created by local artists and designers where many of them used items purchased in a Goodwill retail training store as the basis for their works.

Guests will eat food created by Helms College culinary students and paired with craft beers from eight regional breweries. Representatives from the breweries will provide samplings of 16 different beers at reNew&Brew, and each guest will receive a tasting glass.

Sponsorships and individual tickets are available at here, or by calling Kelly Tabor.

