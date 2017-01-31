13th annual 'Drive Fore Kids' announced

Kids Restart Inc. will host its annual "Drive Fore Kids" golf tournament at Gordon Lakes on Friday, April 28.

The cost will be $40 per person or $150 for a team of four. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the shotgun start will begin at 1 p.m.

Prizes include hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive contest and door prizes for winning teams.

Kids Restart Inc. will be hosting "Drive Fore Kids" for the 13th annual year. Kids Restart Inc. offers many different services to families in crisis; including a supervised visitation program, in-home services, and a teen pregnancy prevention program.

The goal is to raise $20,000 with this event.

You can sign up online here.

