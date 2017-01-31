Greater Augusta Day 2017 will focus on legislative priorities

On Wednesday, Feb. 1 the Augusta Metro, Columbia County and Burke County Chambers of Commerce business and community leaders will visit the Georgia State Capitol for "Greater Augusta Day." This annual trip is a big advocate to discuss legislative issues that are important to the Greater Augusta region.

Those priorities on the agenda for the day include transportation, taxation, economic development, education and water resources.

Columbia County Commissioner Doug Duncan, Columbia County Board of Education Chairman David Dekle, City of Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones, City of Grovetown City Planner John Waller, and Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Shawn Vincent will be attending.

Gov. Nathan Deal, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Speaker of the House Rep. David Ralston will be guest speakers.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.