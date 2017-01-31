Greater Augusta Day 2017 will focus on legislative priorities

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon that the suspects wanted for this shoplifting incident have been identified.More >>
The suspect wanted for the drive-by shooting on Lexington Way Tuesday morning is now in custody. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon that twenty-year-old Jabrie S. Dominguez has turned himself in.More >>
According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, thirty-eight-year-old Willie May Green was driving her late-model Chevrolet Suburban West on Hwy. 278 near Hwy. 19 when she attempted to pass another vehicle.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted for extortion. Twenty-one-year-old Tiffany Maria Delgadillo of Jackson, SC is wanted on three counts of Extortion.More >>
It's only been one month since Edgefield County was ravaged by storms. And now the community is preparing for their annual Peach Blossom Festival, which will be held on Saturday, May 6.More >>
