2017 Rock Fore! Dough artists announced

The lineup for 2017's Rock Fore! Dough show was announced Tuesday morning.

This year's concert will feature performances by Lady Antebellum, Kip Moore, and the Bethany and the Southside Boys. The event benefits the First Tee of Augusta.

Rock Fore! Dough takes place Apr. 4, 2017 at the Evans Towne Center Park in Columbia County. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd and are $30 in advance and $40 the day of the show. All kids under age five are free. Tickets can be purchased at rockforedough.com.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.