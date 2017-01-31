Large shipment being transported through CSRA Tuesday night

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers aware of a 656,000- pound shipment that will be traveling through the CSRA starting Tuesday night.

The machine press is currently sitting off I-20 in Columbia County, waiting on it’s shipment to Alabama.

It’s 261 feet long, 19-feet wide and 14- feet tall. Georgia State Patrol officers are helping guide the transport and traffic.

Traffic may be slow or even stopped at points. The mega load will start its journey I-20 Westbound out of Columbia County.

