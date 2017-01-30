North Augusta city council passes Master Development Agreement, Project Jackson ready to roll

The Master Development Agreement passed 6-1 and, whether you like it or not, North Augusta is getting a ballpark and much more.

North Augusta's city council also passed a motion allowing it into an installment purchase agreement in order to help pay off its bonds.

The MDA allows the city to establish development agreements with property owners. The only revealed business is Crowne Plaza. It's $40 million, 180-room hotel.

Project Jackson is a collection of properties in what the city and the GreenJackets are hoping will become a huge outdoor sports and entertainment venue.

Before the project's approval, many wondered whether the baseball team would stay in the city. The GreenJacket's president addressed the concerns.

"We're in for a 20-year commitment," said Jeff Eiseman, President of the Augusta GreenJackets. "I know that the stadium license agreement--I'm not sure whether that's been presented publicly--but, yes, we're here. We're not going anywhere. We're going to be here for many, many years and for many generations."

Mayor Lark Jones says construction will begin "full-blast" this summer, and the park will be ready for baseball in May 2018.

