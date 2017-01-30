Augusta Coliseum Authority discusses plans for James Brown Arena

Bringing a new arena to Augusta comes with a hefty price tag. But, after more than 30 years of the James Brown Arena, serving as the city's premier center, officials say it's time.

In just the last three years, managers of the arena said they've had to replace two boilers, a transformer and an emergency generator which equal hundreds of thousands of dollars for a building that does not serve the need of our growing town.

Ken Dick braved the rush hour traffic and whistling wind to make his way to the James Brown Arena. He said his wife has been dying to get her hands on a pair of tickets to see the Celtic Woman perform.

"Because my wife wanted to go, I spent the $80 a piece!" said Dick.

Like many other folks around town, was happy to hear that a new area is in the works. "Augusta's growing, you're not going to stop it. So, if you're going to build something now, you really need to build something for 10 years from now."

Members of the coliseum authority said Dick is absolutely right.

"The concourses are too small, there's not enough restrooms, the choices for concessions are limited, there's no premium seating, the sound and light is not state-of-the-art," said Brad Usry, vice chairman of the Augusta Coliseum Authority.

Usry said a study done back in 2014 estimated that the new venue should hold upwards of 12,000 seats. The current venue only has 6,000.

Preliminary costs show the project could top $100 million. But, a number wont be set in stone until the authority is able to settle on a final location.

Usry said, "Until we pick a location, they can't start on renderings and site plans because they have to configure the actual arena on the site."

That decision is scheduled to be made by the end of February. With the JBA hosting 125 annually, Dick said he and his wife wouldn't mind becoming regulars at the box office as long as they're getting a bang for their buck!

"That's what it all boils down to—the experience," said Dick.

FOX 54 asked officials what would happen to this building once plans are made for the new area.

Usry said it would have to be torn down and the property would be sold. The current estimate to demolish it is $1 million.

