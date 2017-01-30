Augusta Regional launching new customer service program - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Regional launching new customer service program

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta Regional Airport will soon have a few extra hands helping airport visitors. The new Passenger Assistance Liaison, also known as the PAL program, will help passengers getting their luggage to and from their cars. They will also be available to answer any questions about the Augusta area and any other day to day questions. The PAL program will have four new employees dressed in blue that will be available every day.

"A lot of airports have Sky cab Services which are agents on the curbside to assist passengers. And that's something we wanted to bring here. We continue to grow and continue to have more passengers, so we wanted to be able to provide another amenity for them," says Lauren Smith Augusta Regional's Communications Manager.

The new PAL Agents will start helping customers beginning Feb. 1.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

