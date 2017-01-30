TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Dan Bowles Rd closed due to sewer pipe problems

No decision was made Wednesday when the McDuffie County Board of Education met to discuss what it's calling a "personnel matter". What that matter involves, the board will not say. The meeting comes just one week after a coach was placed on administrative leave.More >>
The I-20 ramps at River Watch Parkway will be closed for two days so crews can mill, pave and stripe the exits. The ramps will be closed starting at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, May 6 and will reopen at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7.More >>
The U.S. Army has released photos showing the final moments of Specialist Hilda I. Clayton's life. She was an Augusta native killed in 2013 while filming a training exercise in Afghanistan. A mortar tube exploded directly in front of her. And that explosion was caught by her camera.More >>
A long-awaited addition to the growing city of Grovetown is opening its doors for the first time Wednesday. The brand-new Walmart Neighborhood Market is all set to cut the ribbon at 7:30am.More >>
