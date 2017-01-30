TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Dan Bowles Rd closed due to sewer pipe - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Dan Bowles Rd closed due to sewer pipe problems

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Augusta Utilities Department has closed a section of Dan Bowles Road near Doug Bernard Parkway to repair a section of the sanitary sewer pipes in the area.

Officials tell FOX 54 that this is part of an ongoing issue with sewer pipes in the area.

  • High 5 4 Kids: ShaCairo Canody

    This week on High 5 4 Kids we're introducing you to one high school student whose talents got her an invitation to travel the Down Under Sports Tournament. Family is what keeps ShaCairo Canody going. This tight-knit bunch helps her as a student athlete who's also an A and B student. "When I was younger I started off with track and my mom joined me into an outside of school soccer team," says Canody. The sophomore at Richmond Academy plays several sports inclu...More >>
  • McDuffie County BOE holds meeting to address parent's accusations

    No decision was made Wednesday when the McDuffie County Board of Education met to discuss what it's calling a "personnel matter".  What that matter involves, the board will not say. The meeting comes just one week after a coach was placed on administrative leave.

  • I-20 ramps at River Watch Pkwy to close for repaving

    The I-20 ramps at River Watch Parkway will be closed for two days so crews can mill, pave and stripe the exits. The ramps will be closed starting at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, May 6 and will reopen at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

