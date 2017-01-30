UPDATE: 7 arrested after Pitts St fight in Thomson

UPDATE: All the suspects and subjects wanted for questioning have been taken in by the Thomson Police Department. A spokesperson for Thomson PD says the department would like to thank the public for their help.

UPDATE: The Thomson Police Department have located two more individuals connected to the fights on Pitts Street. Police are still searching for Jabarious Parks for questioning.

UPDATE: Officials in Thomson are still investigating a massive fight that escalated Sunday afternoon.

According to the Thomson Police Department, They responded to reports of a large group of people fighting.

that led to shots being fired at the 200 block of Pitts Street.

So far six people have been arrested, but investigators are still searching for 3 more.

The Thomson Police Chief says cases like these they need every bit of help from the public.

"The public is the end result of what we do and without the public's involvement we cannot do a job effectively," says John Seay.

To contact the Thomson police department you can call 706-595-2166 or dispatch 706-595-2145.

ORIGINAL STORY: Several people were arrested in Thomson Sunday afternoon following a fight.

According to the Thomson Police Department, officers responded to reports of a fights and shots being fired on the 200 block of Pitts Street at around 4:00 p.m. Six people were arrested and Thomson PD is still searching for three others.

Twenty-two-year-old Erica Bouthry of Thomson,thirty-nine-year-old Monique Yuettle Bouthry (AKA Morenpp Yuettle) of Thomson and nineteen-year-old Alexus Monea Hampton of Augusta are all charged under § 16-11-32 - Affray, a misdemeanor.

Twenty-three-year-old Obie Lenard Williams of Thomson, twenty-two-year-old Forenzcia Huff of Thomson and twenty-seven-year-old Antonio Harris of Thomson are all charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

The Thomson PD is still searching for one more suspect: nineteen-year-old Quadrico Mance of Thomson. Mance has outstanding warrants for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

In addition, investigators are attempting to locate two individual for questioning in the case: Jabarious Parks and Steveance Tate.

