Sprint Foods opens Metro to Go kitchen in Aiken

Locally-owned Sprint Foods has opened a Metro to Go kitchen in the CSRA.

The new location will be at the intersection of Hitchcock Parkway and Augusta Road in Aiken.

This will be the first Sprint Foods store in the CSRA with a Metro to Go menu, which is a digitally customized menu that offers all-day breakfast, pizza, sandwiches, salads, soups and drinks.

The store will also offer hand-crafted espresso beverages, milkshakes and Metro Mix-Ups.

The store will be opened 24 hours a day, the Metro to Go menu will be offered from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. during weekdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

The Metro to Go menu will be similar to the kiosk ordering installation that's in the Sprint Metro Market on Broad Street.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.