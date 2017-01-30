Suspended drivers may be able clear sentence in March

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will hold the 2017 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week Mar. 13-17, 2017.

During the week, drivers licensed in South Carolina, who lost their driving privileges for applicable suspensions, may be able to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension. Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating an unlicensed taxi

Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions

The SCDMV recommends visiting their branch on Monday or Tuesday to make sure your business is complete by 5 p.m. Friday. Only drivers who clear all suspensions may apply for a license. Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the vision, knowledge, and road skills tests before receiving a new license.

Qualified drivers must meet all conditions of their suspension. All fees must be paid and cannot be waived. If required, suspended drivers must get a Certificate of Insurance (SR-22) filed by their insurance company. If a driver has more than one suspension, the SCDMV will recalculate the suspension time. Drivers with suspensions not covered by the program will need to continue serving those suspensions.

For hours and branch locations, visit here or call the Contact Center.