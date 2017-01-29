President Trump's travel restrictions sends ripples through the CSRA

Tightening the reigns on immigration met a wall of opposition quickly.

President Donald Trump says his most recent executive orders exist to ensure the safety of the country.

Some locals support the president's moves.

"People are coming to grips that America's at war," said Bill Taylor of the South Carolina House of Representatives. "And when you're at war, you take certain steps to protect the American people and the homeland. And that's what we've got to do."

And others not so much.

"Sounds like war against Islam, not against terrorism," said Dr. Hossam Fadel, the Islamic Society of Augusta's chairperson.

And even more find themselves floating somewhere in between.

"We don't always have to be politically correct, but you do have to consider when you go down that rocky road, how you're going to travel it," Harold Crawford, Jr., Chair of Aiken County's Democratic Party.

Trump's executive order requires increased examinations for international travelers and refugee restrictions on Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

"Is it exactly right? Probably not," said Rep. Taylor. "Is the principle right? Absolutely right. He needs to protect America."

Dr. Hossam Fadel fears the president's decision will heighten terrorism.

"This particular policy, or executive order, is the most important, significant recruiting tool ISIS will be using over the next few weeks or months," said Dr. Fadel. "It is like doing the opposite of what it's supposed to do."

South Carolina Representative Taylor wants protesters to know the country's been down this road before.

"They don't know the history that president Carter had a ban on those from Iran coming here, that FDR had bans on those countries that we were fighting in [World War II]," he said. "They don't know the history of our immigration."

The controversy is fueled, in large part, by confusion.

People directly affected just want to know what the rules are.

"He has not clarified," said Mohamed Osman, a member of the Islamic Society of Augusta. "Is that for only visa? Is that for only refugee? No one knows."

Mohamed Osman's niece is a permanent resident of the United States, currently studying abroad.

He doesn't know what problems Trump's order might introduce.

"She is not illegal, she doesn't have a visa, not a visa," he said. "Not visitor, not refugee. She is [a] permanent resident. And she doesn't know [if] she can come here or not."

He says his family is similar to any other.

"My three kids, they are citizens, my wife's a citizen, we are all--we follow the rules. We pay our taxes, we do whatever citizens need to do. And she intends to do the same."

Osman doesn't believe this is what America's about and is hopeful for a different solution to terrorism.

President Trump says his executive order is not anti-Muslim, but a necessary step toward strengthening our security on the homefront.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.