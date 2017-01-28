Students and parents react to the shooting at South Aiken High School

A shooting outside the front entrance of South Aiken High School left three people hospitalized, ages 45, 18, and 13 years old.

None of their injuries are life-threatening, though some in attendance were left with mental scars of the scene.

"I was just taking pictures like a normal night," said Jasmine Williams, a senior at Aiken High School. "Next thing you know, you just see everybody running to the doors and trying to be like, 'Go, go! Run, run!'"

"I mean, honestly, I just broke down and cried because you don't know what to do," said Talia Gordon, an Aiken High School senior.

"I park where I park--in the back. All the time," said Elizabeth Jordy, a mother who attended the game with her son. "Because that way it's--out the door!"

Talia and Taylor Gordon, both seniors at Aiken High School, were at the game with their cousin and friend.

Each of them recalled different moments, though the sight of a gunshot victim was unanimously troubling.

"We're leaving and then we just see somebody on the ground just laid out and we're just running to the car trying to get safe because we didn't know what was happening next," said Taylor Gordon.

Depending on who you ask, this shooting might be the last game some fans see.

"I hate to say this, but I refuse to go to another basketball game," said Taylor Gordon. "This is my first basketball game as a senior and this is the reason why I do not want to attend because I'm not safe."

"Oh, I'll be here," said Jordy. "Are you kidding me? I'm here. It's not going to stop me."

Others just want to see more safety precautions.

"I'd feel much safer if there was like a pat-down or like a search or anything like a metal detector or something," said AJ Thompson, a junior at Aiken High School.

The shooting at South Aiken High School served as unwanted exposure to a panicked situation that without fast action could have been worse.

"It was a pretty chaotic scene," said Matthew Jordy, a junior at South Aiken High School. "It's horrible. Never happened like this before."

Aiken city officials have released statements promising to bring anyone involved with the shooting to justice.

Investigators are currently pursuing several leads in the case.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.