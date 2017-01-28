Aiken Coroner’s office needs info on crash victim

Authorities in Aiken County need the public’s help with information about a man killed in a crash this morning on Augusta Road (Highway 421). The coroner’s office is hoping someone knows how to contact the family of 61-year-old Thomas Joseph Armstrong.

Investigators say Armstrong was riding his moped on the sidewalk on Augusta Road near Pleasure Island Road around 6 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017. The moped pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Armstrong was thrown off the moped and was not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.

Armstrong's last known address is in Aiken. Anyone who knew Thomas Armstrong or has any information about his family is asked to contact the Aiken County Coroner’s Office at (803) 642-1740.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.