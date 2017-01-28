Aiken Coroner’s office needs info on crash victim

Robert A. Pettit will now begin his term as mayor. He is replacing Lark Jones, who had been mayor for 32 years. Mayor Pettit says the biggest task on his list is making sure Project Jackson is a success. "I've been involved in it and understanding it from the beginning. The councils have been exhaustive in making sure that the citizens are protected and that the risk is as low as it can possibly be." The mayor thanks the people of North Augusta for putting th...More >>
Leon Tripp and his sixteen-year-old stepdaughter, Latonia Carwell, have been missing for over one week. And now, Richmond County investigators have issued kidnapping warrants for Tripp.More >>
Back in September 2013, Willie Clifford Jones of Richmond County was convicted of the child abuse murder of his four-year-old daughter and sentenced to life without parole. Jones appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court for a retrial and in a decision handed down Monday, May 1, the Supreme Court denied his appeal.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for questioning in connection with a 1st Degree Forgery case. Twenty-two-year-old Shavonta Janay Bynes is 5'8" and 265 lbs.More >>
