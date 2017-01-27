Three shot at South Aiken High basketball game - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Three shot at South Aiken High basketball game

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Crime scene outside South Aiken High (Source: WFXG) Crime scene outside South Aiken High (Source: WFXG)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

At least three people were shot following a basketball game at South Aiken High School on Friday night. The game against rival Aiken High School went into overtime, and crowds gathered outside the school following the game.

A spokesperson for Aiken Public Safety says officers who were working security at the game noticed a disturbance outside the school. As they were moving to break it up, gunshots were fired.

Officers found one person suffering a gunshot wound in front of the school. A short time later, ADPS received a call that another gunshot victim had arrived at a fast food restaurant in the area. The third victim arrived at the hospital for treatment. All of the injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

ADPS says the scene was secured within moments. At this time, there is no information on how many shooters were involved or who fired the shots. If anyone has any information that can help ADPS find the shooter, please call Crime stoppers of the Midlands: 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

A spokesperson for Aiken County Public Schools released a statement. It says, in part, "school officials are continuing to work with law enforcement throughout the investigation."

Stay with WFXG Fox 54 News Now for more details as this story develops. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Update: Suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at Carrie Mays Recreational Center

    Update: Suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting at Carrie Mays Recreational Center

    Sunday, April 30 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-04-30 21:29:27 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)

    The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WFXG the identity of a fatal shooting victim at Carrie Mays Park on 11th Avenue.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WFXG the identity of a fatal shooting victim at Carrie Mays Park on 11th Avenue.

    More >>

  • Rosa T. Beard Cotillion introduces debutantes to the community of Augusta.

    Rosa T. Beard Cotillion introduces debutantes to the community of Augusta.

    Saturday, April 29 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-04-30 00:32:22 GMT
    Young ladies in the Rosa T. Beard cotillion are introduced to society (WFXG)Young ladies in the Rosa T. Beard cotillion are introduced to society (WFXG)
    Many young ladies were introduced to the CSRA society in the 52nd annual Rosa T. Beard Cotillion debutante on April 29. The event was held at the Bell Auditorium. The founder Rosa T. Beard was a teacher at T.W. Josey High School, when she started this club for young ladies. Beard died several years ago but the event still continues in her name. Her daughter Cheryl Beard says it takes years to get the ladies prepared. "There is a two year membership and during that time, ...More >>
    Many young ladies were introduced to the CSRA society in the 52nd annual Rosa T. Beard Cotillion debutante on April 29. The event was held at the Bell Auditorium. The founder Rosa T. Beard was a teacher at T.W. Josey High School, when she started this club for young ladies. Beard died several years ago but the event still continues in her name. Her daughter Cheryl Beard says it takes years to get the ladies prepared. "There is a two year membership and during that time, ...More >>

  • Fourth annual Family Emergency Ready day in Augusta

    Fourth annual Family Emergency Ready day in Augusta

    Saturday, April 29 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-04-30 00:20:01 GMT
    Families learn about the emergency resources available in Augusta(WFXG)Families learn about the emergency resources available in Augusta(WFXG)
    The Augusta Richmond County Emergency Management Agency held its fourth annual Family Emergency Ready Day on April 29. More than twenty local agencies set up booths and demonstrations for families to learn about the emergency resources that are available. Augusta's Fire Chief Christopher James says, "It's an opportunity for the citizens to meet the people that will be responding to their emergencies before there is exactly an emergency." The agency says this is an effort to...More >>
    The Augusta Richmond County Emergency Management Agency held its fourth annual Family Emergency Ready Day on April 29. More than twenty local agencies set up booths and demonstrations for families to learn about the emergency resources that are available. Augusta's Fire Chief Christopher James says, "It's an opportunity for the citizens to meet the people that will be responding to their emergencies before there is exactly an emergency." The agency says this is an effort to...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly