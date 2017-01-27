Three shot at South Aiken High basketball game

At least three people were shot following a basketball game at South Aiken High School on Friday night. The game against rival Aiken High School went into overtime, and crowds gathered outside the school following the game.

A spokesperson for Aiken Public Safety says officers who were working security at the game noticed a disturbance outside the school. As they were moving to break it up, gunshots were fired.

Officers found one person suffering a gunshot wound in front of the school. A short time later, ADPS received a call that another gunshot victim had arrived at a fast food restaurant in the area. The third victim arrived at the hospital for treatment. All of the injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

ADPS says the scene was secured within moments. At this time, there is no information on how many shooters were involved or who fired the shots. If anyone has any information that can help ADPS find the shooter, please call Crime stoppers of the Midlands: 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

A spokesperson for Aiken County Public Schools released a statement. It says, in part, "school officials are continuing to work with law enforcement throughout the investigation."

