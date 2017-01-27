Monster Truck Destruction Tour comes to the James Brown Arena

The Monster Truck Destruction Tour has made it's way to the CSRA once again.

Friday night's the first night folks were able to go out to watch the monster trucks crush each other. The show lasts around two hours and thousands of fans are screaming from excitement each minute.

Organizers say the main reason why the tour always makes it's way every year to Augusta is because of the high energy from the crowd.

"It's definitely an adrenaline rush when you're in there, you're getting jerked around a lot and the bigger jumps definitely excite you more and more and the crowd gets louder and it's a process from there," says Travis Rife, one of the drivers.

The Monster trucks aren't going away just yet. If you go tomorrow before their show at 6:00 p.m., your child may be able to take pictures with them and get inside of one.

