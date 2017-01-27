7th annual Dog Gone Cold 5K in Augusta on Saturday

The 7th Annual Dog Gone Cold 5K will be held in Augusta on Saturday.

The 5K benefits Hopeful Hounds, Inc., a non-profit group made of volunteers who are dedicated to improving the lives of animals. The 5k will be held Saturday, January 28 starting at the Julian Smith BBQ Pit (3 Milledge Road) in Augusta.

The one-mile fun run will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K will begin at 10:00 a.m.

You can register for the run here. If you are unable to register online, you can register the day of the event at the Julian Smith BBQ Pit.

