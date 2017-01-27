Student brings knife to Murphy Middle School - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Student brings knife to Murphy Middle School

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Letter to Murphy Middle School parents 1/26/17 (source: Facebook) Letter to Murphy Middle School parents 1/26/17 (source: Facebook)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

In a letter sent home to parents, Principal D'Andrea Jackson informs parents that on Thursday, Jan. 26, a student brought a knife to Murphy Middle School. The letter says that once the knife was discovered, the student was taken in for discipline.

Jackson goes on to say that she wants parents to take this opportunity to discuss school safety with their children.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

