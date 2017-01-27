Richmond Co. Board of Education will visit schools Monday and Tu - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co. Board of Education will visit schools Monday and Tuesday

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
Richmond Co. Board of Education walk thru (WFXG) Richmond Co. Board of Education walk thru (WFXG)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Board of Education will meet Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 at several schools to tour and view renovations.

They will go to Monday at Roy E. Rollins Elementary in Augusta, Spirit Creek Middle in Hephzibah and Tobacco Elementary in Augusta.

Tuesday Jan. 31 the board members and administrators will visit C.T. Walker Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School and the Academy of Richmond County.

The public is invited to attend.

Powered by Frankly