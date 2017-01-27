1 killed in Edgefield Hwy collision

One person is dead after an accident on Edgefield Highway in Aiken County.

According to Aiken County Deputy Coroner Darryl Ables, the crash happened just before 8:00 a.m. on the 2100 block of Edgefield Highway. A dump truck driven by Edwin Brock of Aiken was traveling South and a red Kia Sportage was traveling North. The Kia reportedly crossed the center line and struck the dump truck head-on. Both vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the Kia was unable to be identified due to injuries sustained in the fire. An autopsy will be conducted Monday morning to make a positive identification and determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.