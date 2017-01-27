UPDATE: Suspect in Burke Co. double homicide arrested in NY - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Suspect in Burke Co. double homicide arrested in NY

By Kelsey Walker
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Quame Lamar Collins ( Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Quame Lamar Collins ( Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: A man wanted for a double homicide in Burke County earlier this year is now in custody.

On Jan. 23, 2017, the Burke County Sheriff's Office began investigating a double homicide that happened on the 5000 block of River Road. The sheriff's office announced Friday morning that the suspect in that crime, twenty-six-year-old Quame Lamar Collins, has been arrested in New York.

The sheriff's office worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals in the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are searching for this man (pictured), Quame Lamar Collins.

He’s a person of interest in the double homicide that happened on River Road on Monday, January 23, 2017. 

He is wanted for questioning and has an active Felony Probation Violation. He is believed armed and dangerous.

Contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is you have any information on his whereabouts.

