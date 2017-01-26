One woman dead in Columbia County roll-over crash

Columbia County emergency responders were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Thursday morning.

When they arrived, they found that 47-year-old Nicole Prater lost control of her car and exited the roadway, hitting a guardrail. The green 1995 Chevrolet K1500 that Prater was driving overturned several times, finally stopping in a ditch off of I-20.

According to Columbia County Deputy Coroner Bonnie King, she was pronounced dead around 8:15 a.m.

