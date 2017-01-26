Augusta University introduces Health Tech Expo for start-up comp - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta University introduces Health Tech Expo for start-up companies

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta University's Health and Science Building is hosting its first ever Health Tech Expo tomorrow.

Cybersecurity is increasing in our area and the number of health tech start-ups will as well. For anyone who has a health tech company or is interested in starting one, it's a chance to learn from some of the best in the world. It's a free learning session that will discuss points like how to run a successful start-up and the financial steps to maintaining one.

"We want to get a chance to speak to others about marketing, various sales avenues and efforts we can explore," says Thane Plummer, president of AppVizo.

Organizers say that this will be the first of many expos in the CSRA.

