Local group looking for volunteers for kids reading program

Volunteer Augusta is asking for your help to support kids in the community. They are asking for volunteers to come out and read books to kids at Lake Forrest Hills Elementary School.

The program focuses on helping kids in pre-k through third grade learn to read before they start reading to learn. Programs coordinators say that this program has raised kids reading levels.

"We were able to see great successes, not just with the communications with the kids but also it helps their education to be able to comprehend and see what's going on so that we can get them ready and have a firm foundation," says Debbie Kalliokoski, the VP of Resource Development.



The time commitment for volunteers is 30 minutes a day for one day a week.The program runs through march. To apply visit their website.

