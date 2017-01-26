Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

16-year-old Luisa Nina was last seen Jan. 13 at 2800 Glenn Hills Drive in Augusta. Investigators say she may be trying to make her way back to Newark, New Jersey. 

Richmond County Sheriff's Office asks that you call (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080 them if you have any information.

