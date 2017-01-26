Thomson man arrested for stabbing someone in the throat

On Wednesday Jan. 25 the Thompson Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing.

That's where officers found 38-year-old Cerlando McGahee stabbed in the throat. He was later transported to a local hospital.

The suspect Brady White left the scene and was arrested Thursday morning by McDuffie Co. Sheriff's Office deputies and Thomson P.D. officers.

White has been charged with aggravated assault.

