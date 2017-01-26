Holocaust survivor speaking at Augusta University - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Holocaust survivor speaking at Augusta University

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A Holocaust survivor will be speaking at Augusta University on Thursday night.

Manuela Mendels Bornstein was born in Paris, France, to a Dutch father and a German mother. In July of 1942, the French police concentrated 13,000 Jews in the Velodrome d'Hiver sports arena in Paris for days without food or water before deporting them to Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Bornstein will be sharing her story at the Augusta University Student Activities Center (Room 155) from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event is free.

You can RSVP here.

