Tractor-trailer fire blocks I-20 WB in Columbia Co

A tractor-trailer fire is disrupting traffic on I-20 near mile marker 194 in Columbia County.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, I-20 Westbound is completely blocked. I-20 Eastbound is moving, but traffic is slow.

Dispatch tells FOX 54 there are no reports of injuries or how many vehicles may have been involved, but our reporter at the scene, Kelsey Walker, says a Jeep was damaged. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

