Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting at Millb - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting at Millbrook Pointe Apartments

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Millbrook Pointe Apartments on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta.

The sheriff's office tells FOX 54 a female victim was in the parking lot when she heard several gunshots. She was shot in the arm.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NEW INFORMATION: Suspect arrested in murder of woman at Economy Inn

    NEW INFORMATION: Suspect arrested in murder of woman at Economy Inn

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:54 AM EDT2017-04-29 13:54:45 GMT
    William Burum (Source: Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office)William Burum (Source: Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in an Augusta motel room.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in an Augusta motel room.

    More >>

  • Identity released of fatal shooting victim at Carrie Mays Park

    Identity released of fatal shooting victim at Carrie Mays Park

    Friday, April 28 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:59:28 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)

    The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WFXG the identity of a fatal shooting victim at Carrie Mays Park on 11th Avenue.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WFXG the identity of a fatal shooting victim at Carrie Mays Park on 11th Avenue.

    More >>

  • Family members of the Augusta man who was found dead in Beech Island are speaking out.

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:10:34 GMT
    Family members of the Augusta man who was found dead in Beech Island are speaking out. (WFXG)Family members of the Augusta man who was found dead in Beech Island are speaking out. (WFXG)
     The remains of 23-year-old Julian Williams were found behind an abandoned trailer on Spider Web Road Wednesday. Two men are now behind bars in connection with his death. The family says over the past month, they have been conducting their own investigation in hopes that Julian would make it home alive.  But now the reality is sinking in: Julian will not be coming home. Julian's cousin, Savannah Talbot says, "We searched up and down them roads. put fliers up in New Ell...More >>
     The remains of 23-year-old Julian Williams were found behind an abandoned trailer on Spider Web Road Wednesday. Two men are now behind bars in connection with his death. The family says over the past month, they have been conducting their own investigation in hopes that Julian would make it home alive.  But now the reality is sinking in: Julian will not be coming home. Julian's cousin, Savannah Talbot says, "We searched up and down them roads. put fliers up in New Ell...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly