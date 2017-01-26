Richmond Co. Tax Commissioners Office closed Friday - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co. Tax Commissioners Office closed Friday

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Tax Commissioner’s Office, including both tag offices, is Closed Friday, January 27th.

This is due to annual employee training by the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Surrounding counties including Jefferson, Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, and Wilkes are also participating in the training. 

